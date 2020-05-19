Ro Insider
Coronavirus state of alert in Romania: Open-air, drive-in events banned
19 May 2020
The Government issued on Monday, May 18, a decision banning cultural, artistic, and sports gatherings held in closed spaces, but also open-air concerts and other types of gatherings, including drive-in ones, News.ro reported.

“To prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infections, demonstrations, processions, concerts, and other types of events held in open-air venues, including drive-in ones, as well as cultural, scientific, artistic, sports or entertainment gatherings held in indoor venues are banned,” the decision reads.

At the same time, during the state of alert, no more than eight people can attend private events, instead of 16 as initially announced, the Government said.

Reacting to the news, filmmaker Tudor Giurgiu, the president of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), questioned the inclusion of drive-in events on the list of those banned.

“I would like to ask anyone in the Government, why is it more dangerous and prone to spreading the infection to take part in a drive-in event than go to the supermarket, shopping, or the Sunday service in front of the church. I’ll tell you: It isn’t,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

He explained that TIFF was preparing a drive-in type event, held by complying with all safety norms, and pointed out that telecom regulator ANCOM published the requirements for getting temporary permits to organize drive-in events.

“Throughout Europe, these events have the authorities’ OK […] I hope the Parliament will fix this aberration when the Government Decision (HG) reaches them,” he said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

