Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise relocates production from Romania to France

French Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a company that supplies communication equipment and services to players in the telecom industry, has decided to move the production of telephone exchanges from Romania to France, Profit.ro reported.

The company explained that the production of telephone exchanges for corporate customers does not involve large volumes, as in the case of smartphones for residential consumers, which is why carrying out such operations in countries with low labour costs is not justified.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) is the former telephones, switchboards and business telecommunications equipment and services division of the French group Alcatel-Lucent.

ALE split from the Alcatel-Lucent group in 2014, being bought by the Chinese company China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies in the same year.

(Photo source: Mohamed Ahmed Soliman | Dreamstime.com)