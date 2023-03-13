Business

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise relocates production from Romania to France

13 March 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a company that supplies communication equipment and services to players in the telecom industry, has decided to move the production of telephone exchanges from Romania to France, Profit.ro reported.

The company explained that the production of telephone exchanges for corporate customers does not involve large volumes, as in the case of smartphones for residential consumers, which is why carrying out such operations in countries with low labour costs is not justified.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) is the former telephones, switchboards and business telecommunications equipment and services division of the French group Alcatel-Lucent.

ALE split from the Alcatel-Lucent group in 2014, being bought by the Chinese company China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies in the same year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise relocates production from Romania to France

13 March 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a company that supplies communication equipment and services to players in the telecom industry, has decided to move the production of telephone exchanges from Romania to France, Profit.ro reported.

The company explained that the production of telephone exchanges for corporate customers does not involve large volumes, as in the case of smartphones for residential consumers, which is why carrying out such operations in countries with low labour costs is not justified.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) is the former telephones, switchboards and business telecommunications equipment and services division of the French group Alcatel-Lucent.

ALE split from the Alcatel-Lucent group in 2014, being bought by the Chinese company China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies in the same year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks