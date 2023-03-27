Airport passenger traffic in Romania up 65% YoY

Romanian airports have served 65% more passengers in the year-to-date period, compared to the same period in 2022 – namely 4.1 mln passengers, according to the Border Police, News.ro reported.

Slightly more passengers left the country, 2.1 mln compared to 2.0 mln who entered the country.

For comparison, only 2.4 mln passengers crossed the border at Romanian airports in the same period last year.

The airports with the highest traffic were Henri Coanda - Otopeni with over 2.6 mln passengers (in and out), a 58% increase compared to the same period last year, followed by Cluj-Napoca Airport (490,000), Iasi Airport (280,000), and Timisoara Airport (180,000).

(Photo source: Ukrphoto/Dreamstime.com)