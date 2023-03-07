AirConnect to launch Sibiu-Bucharest flights this month

Regional airline AirConnect will introduce direct flights between Sibiu and Bucharest starting March 27. According to Sibiu County Council, there will be five flights per week, totalling 20,740 seats for the entire summer schedule.

Tickets can be booked online via the airline’s website or app at prices starting at RON 155.77 (rate per flight segment, taxes included, limited seats).

“AirConnect was born from the desire to serve the regional market in Romania, offering flights on routes not currently operated but frequently requested by local communities. The decision to introduce regular flights between Sibiu and Bucharest throughout the year was simple, having the support of Sibiu International Airport and knowing the interest for this route,” said AirConnect general manager Tudor Constantinescu, quoted in the press release.

Representatives of the Sibiu International Airport also announced new direct charter flights to Crete Heraklion (Greece) and Monastir (Tunisia) starting this summer.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Sibiu)