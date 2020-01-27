Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 09:13
Business
Airbus Helicopters Romania services Bulgaria’s fleet as production project lingers
27 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Airbus Helicopters Romania (AHRO), part of the Airbus group, recently signed a five-year framework agreement with the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense for the provision of integrated logistical support services to ensure the capacity of the Panther and Dauphin helicopters, the company announced in a press release on Thursday, January 23.

In the meantime, the project of a helicopter factory developed at the same location, inaugurated in 2016, is still lingering as Romania has not decided yet on launching an order that would trigger further investments in the project.

“This contract [with Bulgaria] continues the excellent collaboration of Airbus Helicopters in Romania with the Government in Sofia. Last year, we handed over to the Bulgarian Naval Forces a N3 + Dauphin helicopter which we refurbished in Brasov. We now continue with this extended contract for the Panther and Dauphin fleets. Bulgaria is an important country for Airbus, being one of the largest Airbus helicopter operators in the region, assuring our partners all the involvement so that the Naval and Air Forces can rely, under the best conditions and at all times, on helicopter fleet," said Georges Durdilly, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters in Romania, according to local Agerpres.

According to the contract, the services provided to the client by AHRO include the replacement of equipment in case of failure, the delivery of equipment and machinery, major equipment repairs and inspections.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 09:13
Business
Airbus Helicopters Romania services Bulgaria’s fleet as production project lingers
27 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Airbus Helicopters Romania (AHRO), part of the Airbus group, recently signed a five-year framework agreement with the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense for the provision of integrated logistical support services to ensure the capacity of the Panther and Dauphin helicopters, the company announced in a press release on Thursday, January 23.

In the meantime, the project of a helicopter factory developed at the same location, inaugurated in 2016, is still lingering as Romania has not decided yet on launching an order that would trigger further investments in the project.

“This contract [with Bulgaria] continues the excellent collaboration of Airbus Helicopters in Romania with the Government in Sofia. Last year, we handed over to the Bulgarian Naval Forces a N3 + Dauphin helicopter which we refurbished in Brasov. We now continue with this extended contract for the Panther and Dauphin fleets. Bulgaria is an important country for Airbus, being one of the largest Airbus helicopter operators in the region, assuring our partners all the involvement so that the Naval and Air Forces can rely, under the best conditions and at all times, on helicopter fleet," said Georges Durdilly, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters in Romania, according to local Agerpres.

According to the contract, the services provided to the client by AHRO include the replacement of equipment in case of failure, the delivery of equipment and machinery, major equipment repairs and inspections.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 January 2020
Social
Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40