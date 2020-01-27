Airbus Helicopters Romania services Bulgaria’s fleet as production project lingers

Airbus Helicopters Romania (AHRO), part of the Airbus group, recently signed a five-year framework agreement with the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense for the provision of integrated logistical support services to ensure the capacity of the Panther and Dauphin helicopters, the company announced in a press release on Thursday, January 23.

In the meantime, the project of a helicopter factory developed at the same location, inaugurated in 2016, is still lingering as Romania has not decided yet on launching an order that would trigger further investments in the project.

“This contract [with Bulgaria] continues the excellent collaboration of Airbus Helicopters in Romania with the Government in Sofia. Last year, we handed over to the Bulgarian Naval Forces a N3 + Dauphin helicopter which we refurbished in Brasov. We now continue with this extended contract for the Panther and Dauphin fleets. Bulgaria is an important country for Airbus, being one of the largest Airbus helicopter operators in the region, assuring our partners all the involvement so that the Naval and Air Forces can rely, under the best conditions and at all times, on helicopter fleet," said Georges Durdilly, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters in Romania, according to local Agerpres.

According to the contract, the services provided to the client by AHRO include the replacement of equipment in case of failure, the delivery of equipment and machinery, major equipment repairs and inspections.

(Photo source: the company)