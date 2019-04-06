Romania Insider
Air Canada Rouge resumes flights from Bucharest to Canada
04 June 2019
Air Canada Rouge, the low-cost subsidiary of Air Canada, resumes direct flights from Bucharest to Montreal and Toronto, starting June 7, thus entering the second year of seasonal operation, Air Canada's air travel company announced on June 3, according to Profit.ro.

Air Canada is the only North American airline to have a direct flight from Romania to Canada.

Just like last year, the flights will take place between June 7 and October 7. This year, during the peak period (June 25 to September 6) there will be six flights per week -- two more than last year, three to each of the two cities. During the transition period, there will be four flights per week.

Air Canada airline is headed by Romanian Calin Rovinescu, awarded in 2016 as Canada's Best CEO.

Flights to Montreal and Toronto will last approximately 10 hours and will be operated with Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

“In the first year of operation, we saw an increase in demand for flights from Romania to North America. We offer even more direct flights,” said Nedime Konuksever, Country Manager of Romania, Eastern Europe and Turkey.

(Photo source: Facebook/Air Canada Rouge)

