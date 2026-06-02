The artificial intelligence market in Romania, estimated at EUR 515 million in 2026, has the potential to reach EUR 1.75 billion by 2031, according to a study conducted by AI Board, based on Eurostat, IDC, ANIS data, and estimation models anchored in the structure and AI consumption of companies active in Romania.

The expected growth is extensive. Between 2026 and 2031, the market could register an average annual growth rate of approximately 26%, above the estimated growth rate of the overall IT&C market (10–12%). The evolution suggests a transition of AI from the early adoption stage toward a critical competitiveness infrastructure for Romanian companies.

In recent years, AI has moved from a technological experiment to a recurring component in company budgets. There is, however, plently of room to grow. Eurostat data show that in 2025, only 5.2% of companies in Romania were using AI technologies, compared to 20% at the European Union level, indicating both the adoption gap and the potential for rapid catch-up.

The generative AI segment remains dominant in the current phase, with an estimated value of EUR 165 million in 2026 and a potential of approximately EUR 440 million in 2031. AI agents capable of executing complex operational workflows with minimal human intervention represent the fastest-expanding segment, with a potential of approximately EUR 270 million by 2031.

Changes brought by further AI adoption would extend to the public sector. AI could contribute approximately EUR 130 million by 2031 in the public sector. Digitalization projects funded through the PNRR could accelerate adoption, but the implementation pace will depend on administrative capacity and absorption of available funds.

Romania has relevant structural advantages, such as a base of over 150,000 IT professionals, development centers of global companies, and an entrepreneurial precedent internationally validated through UiPath.

“Romania starts from a still low level of adoption, but precisely this gap creates very high growth potential in the coming years. We already see how generative AI has entered company budgets, and the next wave will be driven by AI agents, which can change the way operational processes are organized,” said Cristian Bîsa, senior consultant at AI Board.

AIboard.ro is an analysis and information initiative on the artificial intelligence market in Romania, focusing on adoption trends, economic impact, and strategic implications for companies and public institutions.

radu@romania-insider.com

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