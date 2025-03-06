Romanian-German business association calls for less bureaucracy in extending grants

Companies of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) community summoned for the monthly meeting on March 5 launched a call for cooperation and unity between the social, economic, and political entities and requested more flexibility from the state to reduce bureaucracy regarding the allocation of funds for companies and investments, according to a press release.

Members of AHK Romania feel the negative effects of the challenging economic and geopolitical situation, but Romania has good opportunities and prospects in several areas, said the president of AHK Romania, Andreas Lier.

"We are witnessing an economic and geopolitical situation full of challenges, and many of the member companies of AHK Romania are feeling these challenges more and more. But together, I believe we can face them. Romania has good opportunities and prospects in areas such as energy from fossil and renewable sources, agriculture, food, IT, but also large infrastructure investment projects," Lier said.

Romania remains attractive for investment, believes the CEO of E.ON Romania, Volker Raffel.

"For me, it is very clear: we need to cooperate closely in Europe, change the way we do business and politics, adapt, be flexible, and do this very quickly. You see how quickly things are changing globally. Otherwise, Europe, including Romania, will be left behind," added Volker Raffel.

The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ştefan-Radu Oprea, argued that predictability is being redefined these days because "we know that there will be a new system of tariffs, due to customs duties imposed by other states. We will have to see when, how high they will be and what the impact will be."

He admitted that the price of energy is high for all companies in Europe, but he was confident that from 2027 (when the Neptun Deep offshore gas project will come online) Romania will have a good, clean energy mix, as well as cheap storage capacities.

(Photo source: AHK)