Agriculture

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Agricover Credit gets EUR 20 mln loans amid parent group’s IPO

11 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agricover Credit IFN, a significant player in the agribusiness financing sector in Romania, has secured two credit facilities from the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), amounting to EUR 10 million and RON 49.2 million, respectively.

The two loans are intended to finance micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs and have been granted for seven years.

“We are pleased to have secured two new credit facilities from EFSE, further strengthening our strategic partnership with the fund. The capital will expand the financing capacity available to Romanian farmers, contributing to the development of performant agriculture,” said Serhan Hacisuleyman, CEO of Agricover Credit IFN.

“We recognize that investments in infrastructure, high-quality inputs, and modern technology are essential to achieve the full potential of the agriculture sector. Through our synergistic business model at Agricover Credit IFN, we understand the needs and challenges of farmers so that we can provide the necessary financing for the development of their business,” he added.

As of December 31, 2022, Agricover Credit IFN recorded a gross carrying value of loans and advancements to customers of approximately RON 2.84 billion, a 42% increase compared to the end of 2021.

Agricover Credit IFN is a subsidiary of Agricover Holding, a leader in the Romanian agribusiness market, which is currently halfway through its initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Through this IPO, the group is looking to raise up to EUR 27.5 mln, the majority of which will go into Agricover Credit, according to the listing prospectus.

The group’s shareholders are also selling shares worth as much as EUR 56 mln in the IPO.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Agricover Credit)

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Agricover Credit gets EUR 20 mln loans amid parent group’s IPO

11 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agricover Credit IFN, a significant player in the agribusiness financing sector in Romania, has secured two credit facilities from the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE), amounting to EUR 10 million and RON 49.2 million, respectively.

The two loans are intended to finance micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs and have been granted for seven years.

“We are pleased to have secured two new credit facilities from EFSE, further strengthening our strategic partnership with the fund. The capital will expand the financing capacity available to Romanian farmers, contributing to the development of performant agriculture,” said Serhan Hacisuleyman, CEO of Agricover Credit IFN.

“We recognize that investments in infrastructure, high-quality inputs, and modern technology are essential to achieve the full potential of the agriculture sector. Through our synergistic business model at Agricover Credit IFN, we understand the needs and challenges of farmers so that we can provide the necessary financing for the development of their business,” he added.

As of December 31, 2022, Agricover Credit IFN recorded a gross carrying value of loans and advancements to customers of approximately RON 2.84 billion, a 42% increase compared to the end of 2021.

Agricover Credit IFN is a subsidiary of Agricover Holding, a leader in the Romanian agribusiness market, which is currently halfway through its initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Through this IPO, the group is looking to raise up to EUR 27.5 mln, the majority of which will go into Agricover Credit, according to the listing prospectus.

The group’s shareholders are also selling shares worth as much as EUR 56 mln in the IPO.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Agricover Credit)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2023
Business
IKEA opens third store in Romania in June
09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars