M&A

Equity investment fund Agista buys 30% stake in Romanian medical network Centrokinetic

05 October 2023

Growth equity investment fund Agista, part of the Impetum Group, said on October 5 that it completed the acquisition of a minority stake of over 30% in the local medical clinic network Centrokinetic. The Competition Council approved the deal.

As part of this transaction, Agista plans to consolidate the medical network nationally, aiming to expand to over 10 locations in the next four years, according to Dragoș Dărăbuț, Senior Investment Manager at Agista.

Founded in 2016 by orthopedic doctor Andrei Bogdan, the Centrokinetic network of medical clinics surpassed a turnover of EUR 4.5 million last year, with an EBITDA of EUR 600,000. It specializes in orthopedics, neurology and medical rehabilitation and currently operates three clinics, all in Bucharest.

However, Centrokinetic is preparing to launch two additional clinics by the end of the year, marking the expansion outside of the capital city.

The Centrokinetic team currently numbers over 110 specialized doctors and therapists focusing on orthopedic and neurological conditions.

Agista, a growth equity investment fund currently undergoing authorization by the Financial Supervisory Authority, supports Romanian SMEs with capital and know-how. As a minority shareholder, it invests EUR 2 to 5 million, acting as an anchor investor with a strategic role, represented in the companies’ boards.

Agista invests across various sectors, focusing primarily on IT&C, healthcare, recycling, and agritech. Since its launch, it has invested in companies such as Eplus Smart Energy, Dendrio Solutions, GRX (recently rebranded as FORT), Top Tech, and Bittnet Group.

(Photo source: Agista: credit: Costi Manolache Tonica Group)

