Developer AFI Europe announces new CEO for Romania

Israeli group AFI Europe, one of the biggest real estate developers and investors in Romania, appointed Doron Klein as CEO of its local subsidiary, starting July.

Doron currently runs AFI Europe’s operations in the Czech Republic. He replaces David Hay, who announced earlier this year that he would leave the group after 7 years at the helm of AFI Europe Romania.

Born in Israel, Doron Klein has over 15 years of experience in the real estate sector, in several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, particularly Czech Republic. He joined the group in 2008 and has been running the Czech operations since 2011. He will also keep this position. In Romania, he will coordinate a team of 130 people.

AFI Europe Romania owns two malls in Bucharest and Ploiesti and a completed office project AFI Park. The company is currently working on its second office project in Bucharest, AFI Tech Park and has started a mixed real estate project in Brasov, which will include a mall and two office buildings. The group has also started working on its first residential project, AFI City, located in Northern Bucharest.

[email protected]