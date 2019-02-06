Romania’s Adeplast to pour EUR 7.5 mln in two new plants

Romanian construction materials producer Adeplast, founded and controlled by local entrepreneur Marcel Barbut, has earmarked investments of nearly EUR 8 million in 2019, most of which will go into two new factories.

Adeplast CEO Daniel Stancescu said the company would invest EUR 7.5 million in two new polystyrene production facilities – one in Ploiesti (north of Bucharest) and another one near Craiova (southern Romania), in Isalnita. Both will be developed from scratch, with part of the funding coming from own resources, he explained.

The construction of the factories will begin in May-June and should be ready by the end of this year. The units will be fully automated so that the number of employees will not be higher than 25.

Adeplast increased its business last year by 13% compared to 2017, to EUR 102 million. Exports amounted to EUR 8.4 million. Adeplast sends its products to Hungary, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova, Austria, Spain, and Italy.

Adeplast operates four production platforms in Romania, in Craiova and Ploiesti (where it plans new investments this year) but also in Roman (in eastern Romania) and Oradea (in the western part of the country).

(photo source: Facebook / Adeplast)