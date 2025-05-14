Novotel expands in Romania with new hotel in Timișoara set to open by 2027

Accor, a global leader in hospitality, has announced the expansion of its presence in Romania by signing a franchise agreement with Amazonia Aquapark SRL for Novotel Timișoara. The newly built hotel is scheduled to open by the end of 2027, marking the brand's first property outside Bucharest and becoming a flagship for Novotel in Eastern Europe.

The new hotel will feature 152 rooms, including 15 junior suites, a presidential duplex suite, and 20 family-friendly rooms. Guests will have access to two restaurants with outdoor terraces, a kids' area, a central bar, and a fitness center.

Additionally, the hotel will offer extensive meeting and conference facilities, totaling over 1,000 sqm, with a 630 sqm multifunctional hall and a flexible foyer. Outdoor parking will also be available for guests.

Accor said Romania remains a key market for its growth in Eastern Europe. The group currently operates 22 hotels across the country, totaling 2,397 rooms. Novotel Timișoara will be the third Accor hotel in the city, following the launches of Mercure Timișoara in 2020 and ibis Timișoara in 2021.

With more than 20 hotels in development across Romania, Accor aims to strengthen its presence even further by 2027.

Frank Reul, VP - Development Accor Premium, Midscale & Economy Eastern Europe, Balkans, Italy & Greece, said: "Romania is one of our key markets in Eastern Europe, and we are committed to expanding our global brands in new locations across the country."

Win Advisors, through its operational division acting as future Manager, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding and is currently in advanced discussions to finalize the hotel management agreement for the upcoming Novotel Timișoara Amazonia Aquapark, the company said. Directly connected to the Amazonia Aquapark, the property will mark two major firsts: the first Hypothesis Novotel in Europe and the first full-facility Novotel outside Bucharest.

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities, and flexible workspaces. The group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing around 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Accor)