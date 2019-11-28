UAE airport operator helps Romanian company develop private airports

Abu Dhabi Airports (ADAC), the operator of the International Airport in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has signed an agreement with Romania’s South Development Group, the developer of the first private airport in Romania, for providing management and development services, Adevarul reported.

The management and development agreement refers to the first private airport to be developed in Bucharest and five other regional airports to be developed across the country.

This is the first agreement signed by ADAC outside the United Arab Emirates. ADAC, a company established by the Government in 2006 to coordinate the development of aviation infrastructure in the Emirates, owns and operates five airports, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, the country's second largest airport.

South Development Group was established in August last year, based in Otopeni. According to the information on its own site, the company is in charge of developing the Bucharest "Constantin Brâncuși" Airport, the first private airport in Romania. Named Aerotropolis, the project includes, besides the airport itself, a hi-tech office park, residential buildings and hotels, exhibition centers and conferences, as well as an entertainment area.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]