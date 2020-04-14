Romania Insider
Business
Romanian company invests EUR 20 mln in medical textile factory
14 April 2020
Techtex, a member of the Taparo group, has launched two more automated technological lines for the production of surgical masks.

The furniture manufacturer announced that it would invest EUR 20 million in the Techtex to transform it into the first medical textile factory with full Romanian capital.

“At this moment, Techtex is the only non-woven material manufacturer (TNT) from Romania and can provide the necessary quantity for the production of two of the three layers of surgical masks as well as disposable suits, robes, caps and bed linen. The production of protective equipment began two weeks ago, and the output goes to the Romanians who are in the front line in the fight against COVID-19,” the company said in a press release.

The company will invest EUR 20 mln in a brand new factory to produce the third lawyer of surgical masks, which it currently imports.

The project is supported with a loan from state-owned lender Eximbank, to be repaid in 7 years.

Techtex will immediately start the construction of the new 16,000 sqm plant in Baia Mare. The term of completion of the investment is 8-10 months. During this period, the production of medical textiles, sanitary protection, and hygiene equipment is carried out in the spaces already set up within the Taparo Group, located in Oradea and Targu Lapus.

(Photo: Freelaw/ Dreamstime)

