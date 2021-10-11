Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 08:44
Business

Raiffeisen overthrows Erste as leading assets manger in Romania

11 October 2021
The net assets of the 234 open and closed-end funds operating in Romania, local and foreign, increased by 2.1% m-o-m in August, to RON 51.2 bln (EUR 10.4 bln). Since the beginning of the year, they have increased by 15.3%, according to data from the local Fund Administrators Association (AAF).

The net assets of the 32 closed-end funds (including SIFs and Fondul Proprietatea) increased by 1.9% in August, to RON 23.7 bln (EUR 4.8 bln), and increased by 11.5% since the beginning of the year.

The net assets of the 90 local open-end funds increased in August by 1.8% mom, to RON 25.8 bln(EUR 5.22 bln) and from the beginning of the year, they increased by 16.2%.

Raiffeisen Asset Management, the assets management arm of the Raiffeisen group in Romania, became the leader of the market after the company's assets exceeded RON 6 bln (EUR 1.2 bln) at the end of August, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It currently has a 23.3% market share, followed closely by Erste Asset Management, with a market share of 23.2% and by BRD Asset Management with 19.8%. Anti-crisis monetary and fiscal policies have pushed up the equity markets, Raiffeisen's representatives explained.

"We are going through a period of high inflation and pressure on the exchange rate, the enemies of our savings. The sustained growth of investments in equity funds confirms that they represent an option suitable for the context in which we find ourselves," explained Razvan Szilagyi, CFA, President and CEO of Raiffeisen Asset Management.

The total number of clients investing in funds managed by Raiffeisen Asset Management has increased by over 12% since the beginning of this year, reaching almost 42,000 today.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

