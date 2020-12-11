Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants photos of Romania for new project

US actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is looking for photos of Romania for a new project on his platform Hitrecord.

The actor, known for his roles in films such as Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, 10 Things I Hate About You, or The Trial of the Chicago 7, asked fans on Facebook to share "cool photos of Romania." He shared a photo of Peleș Castle in Sinaia, a former residence of the Romanian royal family, and asked for further photo contributions on Hitrecord.

Hi, friends in Romania! I'm looking for cool photos of Romania for a new project on my site hitRECord. Find some good... Posted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

As part of the project, highlighted by Mediafax, people can contribute their photos of the country under the Colors of Romania project of the website. The contributions made so far can be seen here.

Gordon-Levitt founded Hitrecord in 2005. It produces projects such as short films, books, or DVDs. It produced short films such as Morgan M. Morgansen's Date with Destiny and its sequel Morgan and Destiny's Eleventeenth Date: The Zeppelin Zoo. At the beginning of 2019, the company announced a USD 6.4 million Series A funding meant to turn Hitrecord into a new collaborative media platform, TechChruch reported. The company offers artists an online platform to work collaboratively on projects and create art and media projects that they couldn't have completed on their own.

Other recent calls for photographic, video, or editorial contributions were made to audiences in Sweden, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Japan, Texas, and California.

(Photo: Featureflash | Dreamstime.com)

