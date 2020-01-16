George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest kicks off Beethoven Year

Chinese-born Austrian conductor Jin Wang and Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu will perform with the George Enescu Philharmonic for the first concerts opening the Beethoven Year, a series of events marking 250th years since the birth of the composer.

On January 16 and January 17, the public can listen to the following works: The Creatures of Prometheus Overture; the Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61, with Alexandru Tomescu as soloist; and The Ruins of Athens, with Marius Boloş, Ana Stănescu, Mihai Raicea as soloists. The George Enescu Philharmonic Choir will be led by Iosif Ion Prunner.

Jin Wang, who has won eight conducting competitions in Europe, has also taught at the Royal Music Academy in Stockholm. He is also known as a composer, and his most succesful works include Nokia Variations - a Travel through Music Styles, Tibet Impressionen - Song from the Roof of the World, and Romanian Dances.

Violinist Alexandru Tomescu has won numerous local and international competitions, including the George Enescu Competition in 1999. He performs on an Stradivarius Elder – Voicu violin, made in Cremona in 1702.

(Photo courtesy of Alexandru Tomescu)

