Events at Romanian Cultural Institute in Vienna commemorate 1989 Revolution

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Vienna marks the 35th anniversary of the 1989 Revolution with a series of events grouped under the title 1989: Images of a Revolution. The ICR Vienna HQ will host the screening of two reports made by the Austrian television ORF in 1989 and 1990 about Romania, a photography exhibition and a folk-rock musical recital.

The event Romania before and after the Revolution includes the reports Rumänien - Ein vergessenes Land (1989) and Rumänien - Wir sind wieder Europäer (1990), made by journalist Koschka Hetzer-Molden for ORF. The event takes place on December 11. Koschka Hetzer-Molden will take part in a discussion with the audience and will share her impressions and experiences in Romania before and after the Revolution.

The Timişoara Incognito - Romanian Revolution 1989 event brings to Vienna Constantin Duma’s photography exhibition about the 1989 Revolution and a folk-rock musical recital held by Doru Iosif & Horea Crișovan (Pro Musica). The event takes place on December 12.

The exhibition Timişoara Incognito - Romanian Revolution 1989, which can be visited until January 14, 2025, captures snapshots of the events in Timişoara from December 16 to December 22, many of them unknown to the public.

The concert with Doru Iosif and Horea Crișovan is a tribute to the Timișoara rock band Pro Musica. It was founded by Ilie Stepan in 1973. The group performed on December 20, in front of over 100,000 demonstrators, against the dictatorial regime of Nicolae Ceaușescu.

Romania: The Moment of 1989 is the symposium that concludes the series of events. The speakers are Vasile Szabo, the vice president of the Association Memorial of the Revolution of 16-22 December 1989 in Timișoara, and associate professor at the West University of Timișoara; Gino Rado, the president of the National Center for Documentation, Research and Public Information on the Romanian Revolution of 1989; and Siegfried Thiel, editor-in-chief of the Banater Zeitung. The event takes place on December 13.

(Photo: ICR Vienna)

simona@romania-insider.com