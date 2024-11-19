In an official statement marking 1,000 days since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US ambassador to Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec said the United States and Romania "stand together to counter the threats posed by Russia in Ukraine and in Europe" and thanked Romania for its support for Ukraine and its citizens.

"Romania has shown true leadership in support of Ukraine and its citizens. We are grateful to Romania for helping ensure the safe flow of Ukrainian grain to the world," ambassador Kavalec said.

"Thanks to Romania, 52 million tons of grain have reached the countries that need it most. Romania has also received millions of refugees forced to flee Ukraine with open arms, with ceai and cozonac, offering help to its neighbors in their time of greatest need. Ukraine, and the world, thanks you," she added.

Noting that the stakes in this conflict extend far beyond Ukraine, the American official also recalled the times when Russian drones launched in attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and grain facilities have fallen on Romanian territory.

"Russia has targeted commercial ships in the Black Sea, threatening regional security and freedom of navigation. Throughout Europe, the Kremlin's intensifying campaign of malign activities spreads disinformation, sabotage, and cyber-attacks. Russia continues to violate international law by continued unlawful arms transfers and the deployment of DPRK troops to Russia," the ambassador stated.

Further on, she added: "As strategic partners and NATO allies, the United States and Romania stand together to counter the threats posed by Russia in Ukraine and in Europe."

In the same context, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis also released a message on November 19.

"We've reached 1,000 days of illegal war against Ukraine. Romania will continue to support Ukraine and its brave people to achieve victory and a just and lasting peace, economic stability and resilience, EU and NATO integration," reads the Romanian leader's post on X.

We've reached #1000 days of illegal war against #Ukraine. Romania 🇷🇴 will continue to support Ukraine 🇺🇦 and its brave people to achieve victory and a just and lasting peace, economic stability and resilience, EU and NATO integration. @ZelenskyyUa #StandWithUkraine — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) November 19, 2024

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ro.usembassy.gov)