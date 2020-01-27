Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 12:26
Politics
US ambassador: Difficult to say when visas for Romanians could be lifted
27 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

There would be nothing better for the US than to be able to lift the visas for Romanians but the visa rejection rate of Romanian candidates needs to drop from the current 10% to below 3% for this to happen, US ambassador Adrian Zuckerman explained in an interview for Ziarul de Iași.

“Romania and the US enjoy a very good relationship. […] There would be nothing better for the US than to be able to eliminate the visas for Romanians. Unfortunately we have a law that says that the rejection rates of the candidates needs to be below 3% and now it is around 10%,” Zuckerman told Ziarul de Iași.

The ambassador went on to explain that it would probably take more than 5-10 months for the country to enter the Visa Waiver Program. 

“I hope it will not be 5 to 10 years but, unfortunately, I do not think it will be 5 or 10 months. I would say it would be somewhere between these dates but it is difficult to say because there a lot of things and conditions that need to be solved so as to lower the rejection rate from 10% to 3%.”

According to the ambassador, the most important thing is that Romania’s economy develops.

“The main thing that needs to be done so as the Romanian economy develops is to eliminate this endemic corruption culture which blocked the country’s evolution so far. Maybe it will go a bit further but in order to take significant steps, corruption needs to be eliminated.”

(Photo: US Embassy Bucharest Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 12:26
Politics
US ambassador: Difficult to say when visas for Romanians could be lifted
27 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

There would be nothing better for the US than to be able to lift the visas for Romanians but the visa rejection rate of Romanian candidates needs to drop from the current 10% to below 3% for this to happen, US ambassador Adrian Zuckerman explained in an interview for Ziarul de Iași.

“Romania and the US enjoy a very good relationship. […] There would be nothing better for the US than to be able to eliminate the visas for Romanians. Unfortunately we have a law that says that the rejection rates of the candidates needs to be below 3% and now it is around 10%,” Zuckerman told Ziarul de Iași.

The ambassador went on to explain that it would probably take more than 5-10 months for the country to enter the Visa Waiver Program. 

“I hope it will not be 5 to 10 years but, unfortunately, I do not think it will be 5 or 10 months. I would say it would be somewhere between these dates but it is difficult to say because there a lot of things and conditions that need to be solved so as to lower the rejection rate from 10% to 3%.”

According to the ambassador, the most important thing is that Romania’s economy develops.

“The main thing that needs to be done so as the Romanian economy develops is to eliminate this endemic corruption culture which blocked the country’s evolution so far. Maybe it will go a bit further but in order to take significant steps, corruption needs to be eliminated.”

(Photo: US Embassy Bucharest Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 January 2020
Social
Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40