ZF: cappuccino is more expensive in Bucharest than in Spain or Italy

20 January 2023
A cappuccino is now more expensive in Bucharest than in Spain or Italy, according to an analysis by local Ziarul Financiar.

A cappuccino costs now in Bucharest RON 14-18 (EUR 2.8-3.60) in the general coffee shops and can be even more expensive in speciality coffee shops, the daily reported. The price increased by 30%-50% YoY.

The coffee shop owners blame it on the higher cost of transport and more expensive milk.

The cafe market in Romania is highly fragmented, with hundreds of small players operating 1-2 units. There are several large chains, some of them local, such as 5 to Go or Ted's, and some international - Starbucks or McCafe. The most active segment is that of specialty coffee shops.

