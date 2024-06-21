Defense

Volodymyr Zelensky grateful for Romania’s decision to donate Patriot system to Ukraine

21 June 2024

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted on social media to Romania’s decision to donate a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, saying he is ‘grateful’ for this support that “strengthens security not only in Ukraine, but throughout our region and Europe.”

“I am grateful to Romania and president Klaus Iohannis for making the decision to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system. This crucial contribution will bolster our air shield and help us better protect our people and critical infrastructure from Russian air terror. I appreciate Romania's strong leadership and principled support for Ukraine. Importantly, this step strengthens security not only in Ukraine, but throughout our region and Europe,” he said in a message on X.

“By putting an end to Russian terror now, Ukraine prevents potential aggression against Moldova, Romania, the Baltic states, and all of our neighbors. It is critical for Ukraine to have the necessary tools to defeat Russian terror now so that no one else has to face Russia's aggressive actions on a larger scale in the future,” he added.

The Romanian Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) decided this week to give a Patriot missile system to neighboring Ukraine. In this context, in turn, Romania will have further negotiations with the Allies to obtain a similar system for its Army. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleschwande/Dreamstime.com)

