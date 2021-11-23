Biggest RO payment kiosks network operator borrows to expand

ZebraPay, the operator of the biggest payment kiosks network in Romania, has contracted EUR 0.5 mln financing from Banca Transilvania to accelerate and support its development plan, according to a report of the issuer published, at the end of last week, on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), quoted by Bursa.

Specifically, ZebraPay will purchase new payment terminals that will be operated directly by the company, as shown in the report. The loan will be repaid in monthly instalments over 36 months. The company used the terminals to guarantee the loan.

ZebraPay has listed on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB bonds worth EUR 3 mln. They have a 5.5% annual coupon, and the maturity is June 16, 2026.

For the first six months of the year, the company reported RON 61.83 mln (EUR 12 mln), 15% more compared to the same period of 2020, while its net profit amounted to RON 3.27 mln, up 65% YoY.

