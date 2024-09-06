Zacke PR becomes the communication partner for Bringo, the national leader in ultra-fast grocery delivery services

News from Companies

Bringo, the ultra-fast online shopping delivery service through personal shoppers, with a national presence in 37 cities, announces its new communication partner for the PR segment: Zacke PR, an agency recognized for its approach based on using data and insights from client markets to increase their visibility and generate relevant media appearances.

Bringo is an online shopping app where users can find everything they need, from vegetables and fruits to sports equipment and books, from a vast selection of over 350,000 products available in more than 200 partner stores. The app offers multiple delivery options, including ultra-fast delivery in less than 90 minutes, scheduled same-day delivery, or the Click&Collect service.

Bringo’s main differentiator from other platforms is the Personal Shopper service – a dedicated person who handles users’ shopping with the same care and attention to detail that they would give themselves. This service allows real-time modification of the shopping list and offers alternatives for unavailable products, ensuring a personalized and stress-free shopping experience.

Bringo is available in over 37 cities in Romania, as well as in two other countries through Bringo International, offering users a simple and efficient shopping experience.

The communication strategy developed by Zacke PR for Bringo aims to capitalize on this extensive presence and engage relevant consumer communities who value time and seek efficient shopping solutions. The strategy focuses on strengthening Bringo’s position as a leader in the eGroceries market, highlighting the unique benefits of the Personal Shopper service and the platform’s national relevance.

The communication actions initiated by the agency target both the use of insights to track and announce changes in the eGroceries consumption behavior of Romanians across the country, as well as activating relevant communities for the brand, consisting of people who value life and seek to use their time for meaningful activities, perfectly aligned with Bringo’s promise – "Shopping with us, living with you."

"We chose Zacke PR as our communication partner because we discovered an alignment both in vision and in an approach to communication based on agility and business impact. We want to collaborate with a team that believes not only in the value of deeply understanding the market and user consumption behavior but also in the importance of adaptability and speed of reaction, important characteristics for Bringo's success and essential brand values," said Florina Dobre, CEO of Bringo (in picture below).

"We are excited to work alongside Bringo, a partner that perfectly aligns with our mission of bringing value through well-targeted, data-driven communication. Together, we will continue to grow Bringo's awareness and support their commitment to providing users with the simplest and most efficient shopping experience," said Anca Popa, PR Director at Zacke PR (in picture below).

About Bringo

Bringo is an online shopping app available in 37 cities across Romania and a national leader in the eGroceries segment. The platform offers access to over 350,000 products from over 200 partner stores, with multiple delivery options and the unique Personal Shopper service, ensuring a personalized, efficient, and stress-free shopping experience.

Bringo also operates internationally in Morocco and Belgium through Bringo International.

About Zacke PR

Zacke PR is a boutique public relations agency specializing in developing customized, data-driven communication strategies to increase the visibility and awareness of brands in the market. With 11 years of presence in the Romanian market, Zacke PR has developed expertise in areas such as eCommerce, HR, retail & FMCG, tech, real estate, and medical, addressing both B2C and B2B audiences.

The agency initiates strategic communication and PR campaigns for brands such as Adobe Romania, Libris.ro, City Grill Group, Workspace Studio, Floria.ro, Complice.ro, MerchantPro, Diviodent, Niavis, Inter Computer Romania, and many others.

*This is a Press release.