Business

Polish retailer Zabka brings EUR 14.5 mln for expansion in Romania

11 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Polish retailer of modern convenience stores Żabka Group, which operates the Froo retail chain, has increased the capital of its Romanian subsidiary Froo Romania Holding by EUR 14.5 million, according to Economica.net. The retailer has opened 100 stores in Romania within the first year of operations.

The capital increase reduces the stakes of the three local founders, Radu Trandafir, Marcela Trandafir, and Ioana Ionițescu, who sold a part of their business to Żabka, and later became shareholders of Froo Romania Holding.

The capital increase of EUR 1.4 million (accompanied by EUR 13 million share premium) was made through the issuance of new shares to which only Zabka International subscribed to increase its stake in Froo Romania Holding to 77.5% from 67% it had after a similar capital increase on December 2.

Zabka entered Romania in 2024 by taking over the majority stake in the distributor Drim Daniel Distribuție FMCG from the Trandafir family and Ioana Ionițescu, who then sold a total of 36% of the shares.

The Zabka Group had a network of 11,793 stores in Poland and Romania as of June 30, 2025, an increase of almost 11% compared to the previous year. In Romania, it exceeded 100 units after only one year of entering the market.

However, it still has big expansion plans, considering that they estimated the total market capacity at almost 19,500 stores in Poland and approximately 4,000 in Romania.

"We currently plan to accelerate expansion, with over 1,300 new store openings in Poland and Romania for the full year 2025, an upward revision from our initial target of 1,100 openings," the retailer said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

Polish retailer Zabka brings EUR 14.5 mln for expansion in Romania

11 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Polish retailer of modern convenience stores Żabka Group, which operates the Froo retail chain, has increased the capital of its Romanian subsidiary Froo Romania Holding by EUR 14.5 million, according to Economica.net. The retailer has opened 100 stores in Romania within the first year of operations.

The capital increase reduces the stakes of the three local founders, Radu Trandafir, Marcela Trandafir, and Ioana Ionițescu, who sold a part of their business to Żabka, and later became shareholders of Froo Romania Holding.

The capital increase of EUR 1.4 million (accompanied by EUR 13 million share premium) was made through the issuance of new shares to which only Zabka International subscribed to increase its stake in Froo Romania Holding to 77.5% from 67% it had after a similar capital increase on December 2.

Zabka entered Romania in 2024 by taking over the majority stake in the distributor Drim Daniel Distribuție FMCG from the Trandafir family and Ioana Ionițescu, who then sold a total of 36% of the shares.

The Zabka Group had a network of 11,793 stores in Poland and Romania as of June 30, 2025, an increase of almost 11% compared to the previous year. In Romania, it exceeded 100 units after only one year of entering the market.

However, it still has big expansion plans, considering that they estimated the total market capacity at almost 19,500 stores in Poland and approximately 4,000 in Romania.

"We currently plan to accelerate expansion, with over 1,300 new store openings in Poland and Romania for the full year 2025, an upward revision from our initial target of 1,100 openings," the retailer said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 August 2025
Justice
Romanian police catch three foreign citizens who allegedly stole jewelry during Untold Festival
12 August 2025
Macro
Romania’s inflation outlook worsens as central bank warns of September peak
12 August 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania, Slovenia among stock markets with the highest returns over the last decade
12 August 2025
Administration
Romanian government plans to cut 40,000 jobs from local administration
12 August 2025
Macro
Uncapped electricity prices rise 61% in Romania, pulling inflation upwards in July
12 August 2025
Education
Education unions in Romania warn of school year boycott after talks with government
12 August 2025
Energy
Simtel to build 60 MW solar park for Verbund in Tulcea County
12 August 2025
Politics
Romanian foreign minister backs US-led peace efforts, stresses ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’