Polish retailer Zabka brings EUR 14.5 mln for expansion in Romania

The Polish retailer of modern convenience stores Żabka Group, which operates the Froo retail chain, has increased the capital of its Romanian subsidiary Froo Romania Holding by EUR 14.5 million, according to Economica.net. The retailer has opened 100 stores in Romania within the first year of operations.

The capital increase reduces the stakes of the three local founders, Radu Trandafir, Marcela Trandafir, and Ioana Ionițescu, who sold a part of their business to Żabka, and later became shareholders of Froo Romania Holding.

The capital increase of EUR 1.4 million (accompanied by EUR 13 million share premium) was made through the issuance of new shares to which only Zabka International subscribed to increase its stake in Froo Romania Holding to 77.5% from 67% it had after a similar capital increase on December 2.

Zabka entered Romania in 2024 by taking over the majority stake in the distributor Drim Daniel Distribuție FMCG from the Trandafir family and Ioana Ionițescu, who then sold a total of 36% of the shares.

The Zabka Group had a network of 11,793 stores in Poland and Romania as of June 30, 2025, an increase of almost 11% compared to the previous year. In Romania, it exceeded 100 units after only one year of entering the market.

However, it still has big expansion plans, considering that they estimated the total market capacity at almost 19,500 stores in Poland and approximately 4,000 in Romania.

"We currently plan to accelerate expansion, with over 1,300 new store openings in Poland and Romania for the full year 2025, an upward revision from our initial target of 1,100 openings," the retailer said.

(Photo source: the company)