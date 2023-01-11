Social

 

 

Nearly 2,000 young Romanians receive DiscoverEU free travel permits

11 January 2023
Nearly 2,000 young Romanians have been selected to receive travel permits in the latest round of the DiscoverEU program. Young Europeans in the program can travel for free by train within the European Union.

Through the DiscoverEU program, the European Commission offers travel permits that allow 18-year-old Europeans to travel for free within the European community. Over 3,000 Romanian applicants answered the call, among many others from across the EU. 1,974 Romanians were selected in the end, according to Profit.ro.

Around 1,560 young Romanians were selected to receive free travel permits in the previous edition of the DiscoverEU program.

The selected candidates can travel for free by train in Europe for 30 days between March 1, 2023 and February 29, 2024. Roughly 47,700 Europeans will benefit from free travel permits in this round of the DiscoverEU program.

The program was launched in June 2018 with an initial budget of EUR 12 million. The budget was increased each year to allow more young people to take part. Last year, DiscoverEU entered into the Erasmus+ program, which includes all EU states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Turkey.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Zbynek Pospisil | Dreamstime.com)

