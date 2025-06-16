Western Romania: EU-funded year-round thermal pool planned for town of Pecica

The town of Pecica, in Arad County, western Romania, is set to build a lake and a modern year-round functioning thermal pool in a bid to attract Romanian tourists that have so far gone to Hungary for similar facilities.

The town initially planned to use thermal water for the heating system of 13 public buildings. However, having brought the water up from a depth of 720 meters, redirecting it for tourism purposes was a natural next step. The entire project is made possible through European funds.

According to Pecica mayor Petru Antal, a thermal lake covering 3.5 hectares will be made available to tourists in Pecica in 2026. The following year, a thermal pool complex will also be operational.

“If all goes well, next year the thermal lake will be functional for those who want to come for leisure. The thermal pool, if we win the funding, is scheduled for completion by 2027, and both investments will be usable starting in 2027. Of course, at the thermal pool, visitors will have to pay an entrance fee, while access to the thermal lake will be free, anyone will be able to use pedal boats or just take a walk,” says Petru Anta, cited by G4Media.

Similar locations already exist in Hungary, driving many in Romania to cross the border. To harness that experience, the Pecica pool complex will be designed by a team of Hungarian architects. “The designers have experience and come from Hungary. We’ll have buildings with indoor pools, and outside we’ll have a few pools with thermal and heated water. I believe the entire area around the pool will be an oasis of relaxation, and I am convinced that not only the people of Pecica, but also residents from other towns or even counties will come to us,” adds Petru Antal.

The tourism strategy also includes accommodation for tourists who may come to Pecica. “At the moment we have 110 accommodation spots; with the construction of the pool complex, we will allocate over one hectare of land for building a hotel. There we’ll be able to host another 150 people,” the mayor says.

