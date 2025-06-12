Romania’s Oradea joins EU-funded project to tackle urban heat waves

Oradea, a major city in northwest Romania, has been selected as a pilot city in the European Union’s LIFE COOL ZONE project, aimed at addressing the growing impact of urban heat waves through climate adaptation strategies. The initiative, funded under the EU’s LIFE Programme, promotes cross-border cooperation between Romania and Hungary and focuses on scalable, functional urban areas.

The project brings together several partners, including the Hungarian Ministry of Public Administration and Regional Development, the Hungarian Meteorological Service (Hungaromet), the Lechner Knowledge Centre, the Association of Climate-Friendly Municipalities, the cities of Debrecen and Oradea, and Hungary’s National Institute of Public Health, according to Oradea City Hall.

Using high-resolution climate modelling technology (SURFEX), the project will assess local vulnerability to heat waves and guide the implementation of targeted adaptation measures in both urban and peri-urban zones. In Oradea, the goal is to increase resilience within the city and its functional urban area through strategic planning, nature-based solutions, and community engagement.

The Romanian city will receive approximately EUR 878,000 out of the project’s total EUR 4.3 million budget, to be used for local adaptation measures over the next five years.

At least ten interventions are planned, including permeable surfaces to reduce runoff and cool the environment, urban redesign to improve ventilation, green infrastructure, drought-resistant trees, climate sensor-equipped smart trees, green roofs and façades, reflective pavement, decorative water walls, and interactive water play zones for children.

The SURFEX model will help identify areas most vulnerable to the “urban heat island” effect and shape the design of cooling interventions, the Oradea Municipality explained.

The project also includes a regional climate decision platform to coordinate planning and align with national and EU climate policies. Public involvement is a key component, with local consultations, awareness campaigns, and climate education activities planned.

Among the educational efforts is the "Cool Kids Camp" initiative - summer camps focused on environmental education for children aged 6 to 14 in Oradea and Debrecen. Four editions will be held over the course of the project.

A local Climate Change Adaptation Strategy will also be developed based on climate modelling and vulnerability assessments. This document will guide Oradea’s long-term planning and future public investments in climate resilience.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oradea.ro)