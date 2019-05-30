Romania Insider
Russian Yandex to launch taxi ordering app Yango on Romanian market
30 May 2019
Russian Yandex group, which operates a multitude of internet and technology-related businesses, will launch its car-hailing service Yango on the Romanian market, Hotnews.ro reported.

Yango and its version Yandex Taxi are mobile applications that help customers order a taxi without going through taxi firm’s dispatch service, furthermore providing the user information related to the location of the car that is supposed to arrive and the fee of the ride.

Yango could be available in Romania starting June. It will compete with Clever Taxi, a similar service owned by German group Daimler, as well as ridesharing apps Uber and Bolt. The app is already present in 15 countries under the name Yango or Yandex Taxi.

Yandex has a market capitalization of about USD 12 billion and operates in many areas, from autonomous cars to online advertising. Yandex launched Yandex Taxi in 2011, and the Yango brand, which will be launched in Romania, became independent in 2014. Yango operates in three countries: Finland, Israel, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Yandex Taxi took over in 2017 Uber operations in Russia and other countries of the former USSR. Uber and Yandex merged operations in 127 cities in Russia and other former Soviet countries, such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and Kazakhstan. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Yango Finland)

Get in Touch with Us