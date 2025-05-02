World Press Photo returns to Bucharest with powerful stories from around the world

The World Press Photo exhibition is back in Bucharest, opening on May 2 in University Square, where it will remain on display until June 2. The open-air exhibition is free to visit and showcases some of the most striking and emotional images captured by photojournalists over the past year.

This year’s edition marks the 70th anniversary of World Press Photo and features 42 award-winning photo projects selected from over 59,000 entries submitted by photographers from 141 countries.

The images tell powerful stories from across the globe, touching on themes like war, migration, the climate crisis, protests, identity, and human resilience. Among the highlights is the Photo of the Year, taken by Palestinian photographer Samar Abu Elouf for The New York Times. The image shows nine-year-old Mahmoud Ajjour, seriously wounded in an airstrike in Gaza.

Cristian Movilă, founder of the Eidos Foundation, which organizes the event in Romania, said the exhibition offers a chance to face difficult truths and reflect on what it means to live through the stories captured in these photographs. He described the exhibition as “an exercise in lucid imagination” and a reminder that even indifference has consequences.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)