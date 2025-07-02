Romania’s former world boxing champion Mihai Leu dies at 56

Mihai Leu, former world boxing champion and national rally champion, has died at the age of 56 after a long battle with cancer. He passed away on Tuesday evening, July 1, at Fundeni Hospital in Bucharest, where he had been hospitalized in June with pulmonary failure, Biziday.ro reported.

His death was confirmed on his official Facebook page, in a message that described him as “much more than an exceptional athlete,” calling him “a true champion, both in the boxing ring and on the motorsport circuits,” and “a symbol of willpower, courage, and passion.”

The post added: “For his fans, Mihai was and will remain a role model. For us, for his family, a wonderful friend, husband, and father. His legacy lives on through all of us who loved, supported, and witnessed his unique journey. We will never forget you.”

Mihai Leu was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014. Over the past decade, he underwent several surgeries, but the disease returned in December 2024.

He was previously hospitalized at Fundeni Hospital earlier this year due to complications. He was admitted again on June 21 following a hemorrhage. At the time, doctors said he was in serious condition in intensive care, suffering from pulmonary failure and lung metastases.

Born in Hunedoara, Mihai Leu rose to fame in Germany as a professional boxer. In 1997, he became WBO world champion in the welterweight division, retiring undefeated shortly afterward due to an injury. He later switched to motorsports and was crowned national rally champion in 2003. In 2019, and again in 2021, he won the National Hill Climb Championship – Category 1.

According to Euronews Romania, Mihai Leu remains the first professional world champion in the history of Romanian boxing, a true trailblazer for the three who followed: Leonard Doroftei (2002), Lucian Bute (2007), and Adrian Diaconu (2008).

(Photo source: Facebook/Mihai Leu)