Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 14:11
Culture

 

 

Culture at home: 18 wooden churches in northern Romania can be visited online

15 November 2021
A total of 18 wooden churches from the Codru ethnographic zone in northern Romania can also be visited online on a dedicated website, Alexandra Rus, head of communication of the Maramures County Council, told local Agerpres.

“The Codru area is less known to tourists, although it is very rich in folk traditions that have been preserved over time. The 18 wooden churches are historical monuments very special for the area. Tourists planning to visit them can start with a virtual tour, and then discover the churches in their natural, safe environment,” Alexandra Rus said.

The cultural project started in August of this year and includes the churches located in Arduzel, Bicaz, Bolda, Bulgari, Buzeşti, Chieşd, Corund, Derşida, Doba, Horoatu Cehului, Lelei, Nadiş, Noşig, Orţâţa, Someş-Uileac, Stâna, Ulciug, and Ulmeni.

The 18 wooden churches can be discovered online at Codru.culturamm.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Maramures)

1

