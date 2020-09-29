Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:25
Business

Wizz Air launches new routes from Romania to the UK

29 September 2020
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will introduce two new routes from Iasi and Craiova in Romania to Birmingham in the UK.

The flights from Iasi to Birmingham will start on October 23 and will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The flights from Craiova to Birmingham will start on October 24 and will be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

"We are delighted to add two new routes from Iasi and Craiova to Birmingham and, at the same time, offer the highest standards of our sanitary protocols. Thanks to the health and safety measures implemented for passengers and crew on board, the trip with Wizz Air remains a risk-free experience, complemented by low and attractive fares," said Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Wizz Air operates eight routes from Craiova, out of which two to the UK, and twenty routes from Iasi (three to the UK).

(Photo: Vesabastian/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

1

