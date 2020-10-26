Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:56
Business

Wizz Air expands operations at Cluj-Napoca airport

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will expand its operations at the Cluj-Napoca international airport in Romania.

The company will add a new Airbus A320 aircraft, which will allow it to launch three new routes from the central Transylvanian hub to Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Hamburg, and Koln, Germany, and increase the frequencies on nine existing routes, News.ro reported.

According to Wizz Air, the allocation of another aircraft to Cluj-Napoca will create 36 new direct jobs.

With the routes announced on Friday, to be launched in June next year, Wizz Air will reach 34 routes to 13 countries in Cluj-Napoca.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to Romania and the strength of the Wizz Air business model as we continue to grow at this difficult time. Maintaining the highest standards of our sanitation protocols, introducing three new ultra-low-cost routes to Germany, and increasing the frequencies of nine routes to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, and Cyprus, we are confident that Wizz Air will make travel accessible to more and more passengers in Romania," said George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air.

Cluj-Napoca is one of Wizz Air's most profitable hubs due to relatively low competition. 

(Photo: Bjorn Wylezich/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:26
22 October 2020
Business
Romania is Hungarian Wizz Air’s most profitable market
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:56
Business

Wizz Air expands operations at Cluj-Napoca airport

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will expand its operations at the Cluj-Napoca international airport in Romania.

The company will add a new Airbus A320 aircraft, which will allow it to launch three new routes from the central Transylvanian hub to Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Hamburg, and Koln, Germany, and increase the frequencies on nine existing routes, News.ro reported.

According to Wizz Air, the allocation of another aircraft to Cluj-Napoca will create 36 new direct jobs.

With the routes announced on Friday, to be launched in June next year, Wizz Air will reach 34 routes to 13 countries in Cluj-Napoca.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to Romania and the strength of the Wizz Air business model as we continue to grow at this difficult time. Maintaining the highest standards of our sanitation protocols, introducing three new ultra-low-cost routes to Germany, and increasing the frequencies of nine routes to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, and Cyprus, we are confident that Wizz Air will make travel accessible to more and more passengers in Romania," said George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air.

Cluj-Napoca is one of Wizz Air's most profitable hubs due to relatively low competition. 

(Photo: Bjorn Wylezich/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:26
22 October 2020
Business
Romania is Hungarian Wizz Air’s most profitable market
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath