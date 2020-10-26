Wizz Air expands operations at Cluj-Napoca airport

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will expand its operations at the Cluj-Napoca international airport in Romania.

The company will add a new Airbus A320 aircraft, which will allow it to launch three new routes from the central Transylvanian hub to Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Hamburg, and Koln, Germany, and increase the frequencies on nine existing routes, News.ro reported.

According to Wizz Air, the allocation of another aircraft to Cluj-Napoca will create 36 new direct jobs.

With the routes announced on Friday, to be launched in June next year, Wizz Air will reach 34 routes to 13 countries in Cluj-Napoca.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to Romania and the strength of the Wizz Air business model as we continue to grow at this difficult time. Maintaining the highest standards of our sanitation protocols, introducing three new ultra-low-cost routes to Germany, and increasing the frequencies of nine routes to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, and Cyprus, we are confident that Wizz Air will make travel accessible to more and more passengers in Romania," said George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air.

Cluj-Napoca is one of Wizz Air's most profitable hubs due to relatively low competition.

(Photo: Bjorn Wylezich/ Dreamstime)

