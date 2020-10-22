Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Romania is Hungarian Wizz Air's most profitable market

22 October 2020
Romania was the most profitable market for Hungarian low-cost operator Wizz Air in the most recent financial year, although Poland and the UK surpassed the local market in volume terms, Profit.ro reported.

The ten most profitable airports where Wizz Air operates globally brought it a total gross profit before interest (EBIT) of EUR 321 million in the financial year ended in March 2020.

London's Luton airport generated the highest profit for Wizz Air, followed by Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport (EUR 43 mln) and Cluj-Napoca's International Airport (EUR 31 mln).

The airport in Cluj-Napoca is 9th in terms of volume for Wizz Air, with only half of the company's flight capacity from Bucharest.

However, the low-cost carrier has almost no competition on most routes it operates from Cluj-Napoca. In total,

Wizz Air transported 3.96 million passengers from the Henri Coandă Airport and 1.96 million passengers from the Cluj-Napoca airport between April 2019 and March 2020.

(Photo: Wylezich/ Dreamstime)

