Wizz Air marks two decades in Romania with 235 routes from 14 airports

Wizz Air is marking 20 years of operations in Romania, where it has become a leader of the market, operating more than 235 routes from 14 airports. The carrier said it has transported more than 120 million passengers to and from Romania since launching its first local flight in 2006.

The airline celebrated the milestone in Târgu Mureș, where its first Romanian flight departed for Budapest in July 2006.

Wizz Air currently operates from 14 Romanian airports and has nine operational bases across the country, connecting passengers to 83 destinations in 26 countries.

According to the official company statement, one in two Romanian air travelers now flies with Wizz Air.

Romania has become one of the airline's key markets over the past two decades. In the past year alone, Wizz Air reopened three bases in Bucharest Băneasa, Suceava, and Târgu Mureș, launched operations from Oradea, and increased the number of aircraft based in the country to 41.

The carrier employs more than 1,900 people in Romania, including pilots, cabin crew, and administrative staff, and said it has hired 50 new cabin crew members in the country so far this year.

According to the company, Wizz Air carried nearly 15 million passengers to and from Romania in 2025, up 14.5% from the previous year. Between January and July 2026, it operated more than 42,000 flights and transported over 8.3 million passengers, reporting a flight completion rate of 99.7% and an on-time performance rate of 78.4%.

The airline has put 18.5 million seats on sale for the 2026 calendar year, representing a 13.6% increase, and said it has expanded its portfolio of leisure destinations by 45% compared with the previous summer season.

Wizz Air's Romanian network began with flights from Târgu Mureș before expanding to Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Craiova, Sibiu, Iași, Constanța, Suceava, Satu Mare, Bacău, Brașov and, most recently, Oradea, where operations started in March 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)