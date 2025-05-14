Wizz Air boosts Timișoara and Brașov operations with new flights and increased capacity

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced six new routes from Timișoara and Brașov, two major cities in western and central Romania, respectively, as well as a third aircraft allocated to its Timișoara base.

The additional aircraft will support the launch of five new international routes from Timișoara to Larnaca, Nuremberg, Basel, Frankfurt Hahn, and Naples, with flights beginning in October and tickets already on sale starting from EUR 14.99.

The move will boost capacity at Timișoara by over 198,000 seats, a 62% increase compared to the previous winter season.

The airline will also increase the frequency of existing routes from Timișoara to Bari, Baden-Baden, and Dortmund, all of which will be served four times per week starting in October 2025.

In addition to its Timișoara expansion, Wizz Air announced a new route from Brașov to Nuremberg, set to launch in October with flights operating three times per week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. This follows a previous announcement of a Brașov–Naples route launching the same month.

Thus, as of winter 2025, Wizz Air will connect Brașov International Airport to five destinations: Budapest, Dortmund, London Luton, Naples, and Nuremberg.

Wizz Air has been active in Romania since 2006 and now operates 182 routes from 13 airports, linking Romanian cities with 71 destinations across 24 countries. The airline has established seven operational bases in the country - in Bucharest Băneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, and Timișoara - and currently employs over 1,500 people in Romania.

(Photo source: Wizz Air)