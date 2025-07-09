Wizz Air temporarily moves flights from Bucharest’s Băneasa Airport to Otopeni in late August

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that all flights scheduled to operate from Bucharest Băneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport between August 26 and September 2 will be relocated to the Henri Coandă International Airport (Otopeni). The move comes in response to a temporary closure of Băneasa Airport due to an event, company representatives said.

Passengers affected by this operational change are being notified in advance, as stated in the announcement. Wizz Air encourages all travelers to log into their profiles on wizzair.com to check their updated itineraries, including the new departure airport and time.

The airline noted that in bookings involving multiple flight segments, not all may be affected by the relocation.

Customers have the option to rebook their trip on another Wizz Air flight, request a refund in WIZZ credits, or convert those credits into a full cash refund via bank transfer or the original payment method. These changes can be managed through the WIZZ profile or by contacting the airline’s Call Center.

Passengers who booked through third-party travel agencies are advised to reach out directly to their service provider.

The Bucharest International Air Show (BIAS) takes place from August 29 to 31 at Băneasa Airport – Aurel Vlaicu and Romaero.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)