Wizz Air brings 4th aircraft to Iași base in eastern Romania

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced on Wednesday, December 14, that an Airbus A321neo joined its fleet in Iași. This is the airline’s fourth aircraft at the base in eastern Romania.

The Airbus A321neo operates on three newly introduced routes, flying from Iași to the European cities of Memmingen (Germany) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Basel-Mulhouse (Switzerland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“Along with new or existing travel options, Wizz Air now offers 22 low-fare routes connecting Iași International Airport with the most varied destinations on the continent,” the company said.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair also added new routes to/from Iași to its Romanian Summer ‘23 schedule, to popular city break destinations such as Brussels, Dublin, Paris, and Milan. However, on the other hand, the airline reportedly decided to suspend for an indefinite period all its regular routes operated from the airports of Oradea, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timișoara.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)