Hungarian operator Aeroexpress Regional to introduce Budapest-Cluj flights this month

09 December 2022
Hungarian operator Aeroexpress Regional is to introduce beginning this month flights linking Budapest to Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

The flights are available starting December 16, earlier than initially scheduled, because of the high interest in the service, the company said in an announcement quoted by News.ro

The two-month trial period this fall, when the company operated flights on the same route, showed that maintaining air connections between the two cities remains a priority, it said. The flights will be available until February 15.

The flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The company is also looking to launch new regional flights, including connections between Debrecen and Târgu Mureş.

Aeroexpress Regional is partly owned by Hungarian airline BASe Airlines‚ which operates the flights.

(Photo: aeroexpress-regional.hu)

