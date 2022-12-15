Ryanair drops routes to four Romanian cities

Irish low-cost operator Ryanair has decided to suspend for an indefinite period all its regular routes operated from the airports of Oradea, Sibiu, Suceava and Timișoara, Boardingpass.ro announced. The company is thus dropping more than 15 routes operated to and from the four regional airports in Romania.

Ryanair currently serves Oradea to and from Stansted Airport in London and Bergamo Airport near Milan, but these two routes will be suspended at the end of March 2023. Also, the low-cost company will no longer resume flights during the 2023 summer season on the Oradea - Bologna and Oradea - Weeze routes, which were suspended in the fall of 2022.

Four routes currently operated by Ryanair from Sibiu will be stopped at the end of March 2023, and flights to five other international destinations (Billund, Bologna, Corfu, Milano MXP, Liverpool) will not resume in the summer of 2023.

Suceava will also remain without flights on six routes currently operated by the Irish low-cost company from the end of March 2023. In addition, the Suceava – Vienna route, which is currently suspended, will not be resumed in 2023 either.

The only international route operated by Ryanair from Timișoara, the one to Milan BGY, will be suspended on March 26, 2023, and the low-cost company's flights between Bucharest and Timișoara will not be resumed in the summer of 2023.

