Business

Ryanair adds new routes from Iasi and Cluj-Napoca to its summer 2023 schedule

12 December 2022
Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair added eight new routes to/from the airports of Iasi and Cluj-Napoca to its Romanian Summer ‘23 schedule, to popular city break destinations such as Brussels, Dublin, Paris, and Milan.

For the first time, the airline will extend its services to Iasi Airport in the south-eastern region, operating four routes to/from Brussels Charleroi, Dublin, Milan Bergamo and Paris Beauvais. In addition, the Irish carrier will also connect Cluj-Napoca’s airport to the same destinations.

According to official information from the airports, the new flights will be available as of March 26, 2023.

“We are delighted to launch our exciting Summer ’23 schedule for Romania, which not only represents a full recovery of Ryanair’s pre-Covid capacity in Romania, but post-Covid growth of 50%, operating over 370 flights per week across 41 routes, including to new airports like Iasi,” said Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness.

Ryanair also said that the extensive schedule is underpinned by a USD 200 million investment in 2 based aircraft.

To mark its Summer ‘23 schedule, Ryanair launched a seat sale with fares from EUR 29.99 for travel between April 2023 and October 2023, available to book now on its website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dominik Fiebrg/Dreamstime.com)

1

