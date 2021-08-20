Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 12:43
Business

Wizz Air is looking to recruit 800 flight attendants this year, including from Romania

20 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced that it plans to add 800 new flight attendants to its network by December 2021. The air carrier also scheduled ten recruitment events in seven Romanian cities in August and September.

In Romania, the events will take place at the hotels Angelo Vienna House Bucharest, President in Bacau, International in Iasi, Rexton in Craiova, Ramada in Sibiu, Confort in Cluj-Napoca, and Timisoara in the western city of Timisoara. More details are available here.

“These events are part of the sustained effort to recruit flight attendants and pilots in the Wizz Air network, as the airline increases its capacity and wants to triple the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years. New recruits joining Wizz Air do so at an exciting time of continued growth for the airline, having opened 18 new bases and commenced over 300 new routes across its network in the past year alone,” the company said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 12:43
Business

Wizz Air is looking to recruit 800 flight attendants this year, including from Romania

20 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced that it plans to add 800 new flight attendants to its network by December 2021. The air carrier also scheduled ten recruitment events in seven Romanian cities in August and September.

In Romania, the events will take place at the hotels Angelo Vienna House Bucharest, President in Bacau, International in Iasi, Rexton in Craiova, Ramada in Sibiu, Confort in Cluj-Napoca, and Timisoara in the western city of Timisoara. More details are available here.

“These events are part of the sustained effort to recruit flight attendants and pilots in the Wizz Air network, as the airline increases its capacity and wants to triple the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years. New recruits joining Wizz Air do so at an exciting time of continued growth for the airline, having opened 18 new bases and commenced over 300 new routes across its network in the past year alone,” the company said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 August 2021
Entertainment
Romania listed among best European destinations for kids and families
17 August 2021
Business
Romania’s economy increases by 13% in the second quarter
13 August 2021
People
Romanian-born researcher on Forbes' list of women shaping the future of science, tech and art
13 August 2021
Business
UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform
13 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Trading activity increasing on Bucharest Stock Exchange as indices climb to new record highs
12 August 2021
Social
It’s official: Over one million Romanians settle in the UK
11 August 2021
Politics
20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race
11 August 2021
Social
Survey looks at Romanians’ religious behavior, motivations for observing traditions