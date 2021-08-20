Wizz Air is looking to recruit 800 flight attendants this year, including from Romania

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced that it plans to add 800 new flight attendants to its network by December 2021. The air carrier also scheduled ten recruitment events in seven Romanian cities in August and September.

In Romania, the events will take place at the hotels Angelo Vienna House Bucharest, President in Bacau, International in Iasi, Rexton in Craiova, Ramada in Sibiu, Confort in Cluj-Napoca, and Timisoara in the western city of Timisoara. More details are available here.

“These events are part of the sustained effort to recruit flight attendants and pilots in the Wizz Air network, as the airline increases its capacity and wants to triple the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years. New recruits joining Wizz Air do so at an exciting time of continued growth for the airline, having opened 18 new bases and commenced over 300 new routes across its network in the past year alone,” the company said.

(Photo source: Wizz Air)