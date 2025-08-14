Wizz Air announces its largest expansion in Romania for winter season 2025

Low-cost airline Wizz Air, a major operator in Romania, announced the largest expansion of its network in the country so far for the 2025 winter season on Thursday, August 14. The expansion includes 15 new routes from all over Romania to destinations in the EU.

The new routes will connect Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Brașov to destinations in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.

New routes from Bucharest

A connection from Bucharest Otopeni to Berlin (Germany) will begin on October 26, with flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

On the same day, Wizz Air will also launch two more connections to Prague (Czech Republic), operated every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, and Bordeaux (France), with flights on Wednesdays and Sundays.

A fourth destination, Turku (Finland), will be available starting October 27, with flights every Monday and Friday.

From March 31, 2026, passengers will also be able to fly to Faro (Portugal), departing on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

New routes from Cluj-Napoca

A new route from Cluj-Napoca to Marrakesh (Morocco) will take off on October 26, with flights on Thursdays and Sundays.

The same month, the airline will connect Cluj-Napoca to Stockholm Skavsta (Sweden), operating on Mondays and Fridays in the winter season, and on Thursdays and Sundays in the summer season.

From October 28, the Oslo Sandefjord Torp (Norway) destination will be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays in the winter, and on Mondays and Fridays in the summer.

On March 29, 2026, another route to Milan Malpensa (Italy) will be added to the schedule, with flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

New routes from Iași

From October 27, Wizz Air will operate flights from Iași to Copenhagen (Denmark) every Monday and Friday in the winter season, and on Tuesdays and Saturdays in the summer season.

On October 28, Prague (Czech Republic) and Valencia (Spain) will join the network, both with flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

A fourth route, to Pescara (Italy), will debut on December 9, with departures also on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

New routes from Brașov

Starting October 28, Wizz Air is pleased to launch a new route from Brașov to Milan Malpensa (Italy), with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

From January 27, 2026, the airline will also operate flights from Brașov to Rome Fiumicino (Italy), operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“We are proud to have further strengthened our presence in Romania this summer and to now announce the introduction of another 15 connections from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Brașov. These added routes across Europe highlight our continued commitment to improving connectivity, supporting regional growth, and offering even more affordable travel options to our Romanian passengers,” said Anastasia Novak, Corporate & Sustainability Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Hungarian airline Wizz Air currently has 228 routes from 13 airports in Romania on sale for the winter season, connecting passengers to 85 destinations in 27 countries.

Over the past 19 years, Wizz Air has established eight operational bases in Bucharest Băneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timișoara. The company has over 1,600 employees in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glacyer | Dreamstime.com)