Wizz Air temporarily moves several Bucharest-Spain flights from Otopeni to Băneasa airport

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that it would temporarily move flights to three destinations in Spain from Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport to Băneasa Airport. The decision “aims to provide increased passenger comfort during the peak summer season,” the company said.

The measure applies from July 9 to September 23 and involves flights to Seville, Madrid, and Málaga.

“Starting on July 9, certain routes that were previously operated from Otopeni Airport will be hosted by Bucharest Băneasa Airport. Passengers flying these routes on the specified departure days and times are asked to check their emails for detailed information and to confirm the departure airport,” Wizz Air said.

At the same time, the air carrier recommends passengers who purchased tickets through online travel agencies to contact these agencies and confirm the changes.

The routes affected by this change include:

Bucharest Băneasa-Seville - scheduled to depart at 06:10 on Wednesdays (change valid from July 10) and 06:40 on Mondays and Fridays (valid from July 12);

Bucharest Băneasa-Madrid - at 16:15 on Tuesdays (valid from July 9), 16:10 on Wednesdays and Thursdays (from April 10), 16:30 on Mondays and Fridays (from July 12), 16:25 on Saturdays (from July 13), and 16:00 on Sundays (from July 14);

Bucharest Băneasa-Málaga - scheduled for 06:10 on Tuesdays (valid from July 9), 06:00 on Thursdays (from July 11), 06:00 on Saturdays (from July 13), and 06:10 on Sundays (from July 14).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)