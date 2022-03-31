Wizz Air adds 12th aircraft to Bucharest base, additional routes to Greece, Italy

Budget airline Wizz Air will add an Airbus A321neo aircraft to its Bucharest base starting July 2022, the company announced. This will bring the number of its Bucharest aircraft to twelve.

The carrier has also introduced additional routes from Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion, Greece, and Rimini, Italy, bringing to 56 the number of routes available from the Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one.

The route connecting Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion will be available starting July 6, 2022, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The one to Rimini will be available beginning September 29, on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are glad to announce two new routes from Romania, and the 12th aircraft for the Bucharest base. This marks an important stage for the network in Romania, as we are continuing our expansion and adapting to getting back to pre-pandemic capacity. The announcements confirm our growth strategy and the commitment to offer low tariffs and safe trips,” Evelin Horváth, Acting Network Officer with Wizz Air, said, quoted by Agerpres.

In its 2022-2023 winter schedule, the airline also has available additional routes connecting the Romanian capital to Gran Canaria, Spain, and Aqaba, Jordan.

(Photo: Kevin Mummert | Dreamstime.com)

