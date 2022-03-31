Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 11:47
Business

Wizz Air adds 12th aircraft to Bucharest base, additional routes to Greece, Italy

31 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Budget airline Wizz Air will add an Airbus A321neo aircraft to its Bucharest base starting July 2022, the company announced. This will bring the number of its Bucharest aircraft to twelve.

The carrier has also introduced additional routes from Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion, Greece, and Rimini, Italy, bringing to 56 the number of routes available from the Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one.

The route connecting Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion will be available starting July 6, 2022, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The one to Rimini will be available beginning September 29, on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are glad to announce two new routes from Romania, and the 12th aircraft for the Bucharest base. This marks an important stage for the network in Romania, as we are continuing our expansion and adapting to getting back to pre-pandemic capacity. The announcements confirm our growth strategy and the commitment to offer low tariffs and safe trips,” Evelin Horváth, Acting Network Officer with Wizz Air, said, quoted by Agerpres.

In its 2022-2023 winter schedule, the airline also has available additional routes connecting the Romanian capital to Gran Canaria, Spain, and Aqaba, Jordan. 

(Photo: Kevin Mummert | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 13:08
02 March 2022
Business
Wizz Air offers free tickets to Ukrainian refugees departing from Romania, other neighbouring countries
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 11:47
Business

Wizz Air adds 12th aircraft to Bucharest base, additional routes to Greece, Italy

31 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Budget airline Wizz Air will add an Airbus A321neo aircraft to its Bucharest base starting July 2022, the company announced. This will bring the number of its Bucharest aircraft to twelve.

The carrier has also introduced additional routes from Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion, Greece, and Rimini, Italy, bringing to 56 the number of routes available from the Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one.

The route connecting Bucharest to Preveza-Aktion will be available starting July 6, 2022, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The one to Rimini will be available beginning September 29, on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are glad to announce two new routes from Romania, and the 12th aircraft for the Bucharest base. This marks an important stage for the network in Romania, as we are continuing our expansion and adapting to getting back to pre-pandemic capacity. The announcements confirm our growth strategy and the commitment to offer low tariffs and safe trips,” Evelin Horváth, Acting Network Officer with Wizz Air, said, quoted by Agerpres.

In its 2022-2023 winter schedule, the airline also has available additional routes connecting the Romanian capital to Gran Canaria, Spain, and Aqaba, Jordan. 

(Photo: Kevin Mummert | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 13:08
02 March 2022
Business
Wizz Air offers free tickets to Ukrainian refugees departing from Romania, other neighbouring countries
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2022
RI +
Expat interview: How Romania became Agnieszka Krawczyk’s new home and inspired her to write a book
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania