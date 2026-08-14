Central Romania: Winners Holding Investments, Finas Group commission 100 MWh energy storage battery after EUR 25 million investment

Cluj-based companies Winners Holding Investments and Finas Group have commissioned the second energy storage battery in their joint portfolio, with a capacity of 100 MWh, following an investment of more than EUR 25 million.

The project, located in Glodeni, in Mureș County, comes several months after the companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s equipment producer Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd., the companies said.

In April, the first unit in the companies’ portfolio, a 10 MWh battery located in Aghireșu, in Cluj County, was completed.

A third battery, with a capacity of 200 MWh, is scheduled for completion by November in Jibou, in Sălaj County. The project is valued at approximately EUR 45 million.

“Each battery brought online represents a concrete step toward a more stable and flexible energy infrastructure for Romania. We thank all our partners and collaborators for their professionalism and support during this challenging period for the energy market, as well as the management team, led by Tudor Strilciuc, for the rigorous implementation of these projects,” Claudiu Șugar, the representative of Winners Holding Investments and Finas Group, said.

(Photo: the companies)

simona@romania-insider.com