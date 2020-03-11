Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:15
Business

US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing

03 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

WHOOP, a US health-tech startup co-founded a Romanian engineer and Harvard graduate, raised USD 100 million in a Series E financing round, reaching a valuation of USD 1.2 billion. Startups that reach over USD 1 billion in valuation are generally referred to as unicorns. WHOOP is the second unicorn co-founded by a Romanian after Robotic Processing Automation (RPA) leader UiPath, founded in Bucharest by two Romanian entrepreneurs.

The financing round was led by IVP, one of the premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the US. Several other venture capital funds participated in this financing round alongside several professional athletes in the US, such as NBA star Kevin Durant and NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Eli Manning.

WHOOP is a monthly subscription-based service for 24/7 health monitoring across sleep, recovery, strain, and more. The WHOOP membership includes free hardware (WHOOP Strap 3.0) and a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior. Studies show that after a year on WHOOP, members experience longer and more consistent sleep, improved physiology, enhanced physical performance, and meaningful lifestyle changes.

“WHOOP has built best-in-class wearable technology and an aspirational brand that have propelled the company to an impressive period of hypergrowth,” said Eric Liaw, General Partner at IVP.

Partly responsible for this technology is Romanian engineer Aurelian Nicolae, one of WHOOP’s three co-founders and the company’s Lead Product Engineer. He’s a Harvard graduate. The other two co-founders are WHOOP CEO Will Ahmed and CTO John Capodilupo, also former Harvard students.

The new investment round follows a period of growth for the WHOOP membership and overall business, the company announced, without revealing any numbers. WHOOP will primarily invest the new funds in product and software development, global expansion, and membership services. “We will continue to make WHOOP the best product experience for measuring and improving health,” said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: WHOOP Facebook page)

Tags
Entrepreneurs
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:15
Business

US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing

03 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

WHOOP, a US health-tech startup co-founded a Romanian engineer and Harvard graduate, raised USD 100 million in a Series E financing round, reaching a valuation of USD 1.2 billion. Startups that reach over USD 1 billion in valuation are generally referred to as unicorns. WHOOP is the second unicorn co-founded by a Romanian after Robotic Processing Automation (RPA) leader UiPath, founded in Bucharest by two Romanian entrepreneurs.

The financing round was led by IVP, one of the premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the US. Several other venture capital funds participated in this financing round alongside several professional athletes in the US, such as NBA star Kevin Durant and NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Eli Manning.

WHOOP is a monthly subscription-based service for 24/7 health monitoring across sleep, recovery, strain, and more. The WHOOP membership includes free hardware (WHOOP Strap 3.0) and a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior. Studies show that after a year on WHOOP, members experience longer and more consistent sleep, improved physiology, enhanced physical performance, and meaningful lifestyle changes.

“WHOOP has built best-in-class wearable technology and an aspirational brand that have propelled the company to an impressive period of hypergrowth,” said Eric Liaw, General Partner at IVP.

Partly responsible for this technology is Romanian engineer Aurelian Nicolae, one of WHOOP’s three co-founders and the company’s Lead Product Engineer. He’s a Harvard graduate. The other two co-founders are WHOOP CEO Will Ahmed and CTO John Capodilupo, also former Harvard students.

The new investment round follows a period of growth for the WHOOP membership and overall business, the company announced, without revealing any numbers. WHOOP will primarily invest the new funds in product and software development, global expansion, and membership services. “We will continue to make WHOOP the best product experience for measuring and improving health,” said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: WHOOP Facebook page)

Tags
Entrepreneurs
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania