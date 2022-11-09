A survey carried out by local Undelucram.ro platform among thousands of its users revealed the companies most appreciated by their employees in Romania. MassMutual Romania sits comfortably atop the list, followed by Nobel, JYSK Romania, KRUK Romania, and Decathlon Romania.

The “Top Employers 2022” ranking is based on the opinions of employees and not the public image of companies. Carried out between November 16, 2021 and October 15, 2022, it takes several points into consideration, including the overall mark, promotion opportunities, salary package, work-life balance, management, and procedures and values.

MassMutual a leading global player in the insurance industry that has been present in Romania since 2020, took the first spot this year, replacing last year’s favorite, UiPath. In the 2022 ranking, UiPath is not in the overall top ten nor in the top five companies in the IT category. Meanwhile, Microsoft Romania, a company that has repeatedly been at the top of the ranking (three times - in 2020, 2018 and 2016), is still in the top 10 this year, on 7th place.

“When we opened two MassMutual Romania offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca in August 2020, during the pandemic, we set up the subsidiaries (of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company) completely remotely. Now, we have 300 employees and big plans for the future. Working at MassMutual Romania means joining an established global company, where mutuality is at the heart of everything we do,” said Michael Makar, Head of MassMutual Romania.

“We are honored to be named ‘Top Employer of the Year 2022’ by the Undelucram.ro, even more so as this distinction is based on the reviews from our colleagues. We strive to provide them with the resources, opportunities and benefits they need to perform at the highest level,” he added.

Nobel, JYSK Romania, KRUK Romania, and Decathlon Romania follow MassMutual in Undelucram.ro’s 2022 ranking. The overall top ten is completed by JTI Romania, Microsoft Romania, Google Romania, BearingPoint Romania, and Tremend Software Consulting.

A novelty of this edition is the introduction of a new category: that of SMEs, more precisely companies with less than 250 employees. The top five companies ranked in the Top 30 SMEs are mReady, Softia, Pupa Milano, Dendrio, and Pixel Bowl Studio.

Split into fields of activity, Libra Internet Bank, ING Bank and Banca Transilvania are the most appreciated employers in the “Banking and Financial Institutions” category, while Lidl Romania, Kaufland Romania, and McDonald`s Romania top the list in the “Food Retailers” category. JYSK is first in “Non-food Retailers,” followed by Decathlon Romania, Dedeman, Altex Romania, and dm drogerie markt.

Orange Romania takes first spot in “Telecommunications,” with Vodafone Romania, Huawei Romania, RCS&RDS, and Telekom Romania completing the top 5. Allianz Services is first in the “BPO and Services category,” Regina Maria tops the “Health and Pharma” list, while MassMutual Romania is again first in the “IT&C” category.

